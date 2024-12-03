Police In Hudson Valley De-escalate Suicidal Woman With Knife At Store

The incident occurred at the All In One Food Mart in Dutchess County, in Beacon, on Monday, Dec. 2.

According to Beacon Police Chief Thomas Figlia, officers who responded to the area of 1020 Wolcott Ave., along with a Mental Health America specialist, found the woman calm but incoherent.

While they attempted to speak with her, she produced a kitchen knife from her pocket, held it to her own throat, and then slowly retreated into the grocery store as officers continued to try to talk to her.

Then, one group of officers evacuated an employee from the store. At the same time, another entered and continued to try to engage and de-escalate the woman, although she was essentially unresponsive, Figlia said.

The second group of officers then also engaged with the woman, and shortly after, she dropped the knife.

She was then taken into custody without further incident. At that time, it was discovered that she had what appeared to be a previously self-inflicted wound to her stomach.

The woman was then transported to the hospital by ambulance for medical and mental health evaluation.

