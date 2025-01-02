Police ID Rockland County Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

Randolph E. Quintanilla Revolorio, of Nanuet was killed around 6 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, on I-87 southbound near Exit 19 in the town of Ulster, State Police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Revolorio was driving a 2008 Honda when it exited the roadway through the right shoulder for unknown reasons and struck a tree.

Troopers said Revolorio was ejected and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact SP Kingston at 845-691-2922.

