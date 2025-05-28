Light Drizzle 62°

Bear Mountain Bridge Reopens After Closure From Police Activity (Developing)

Both directions of the Bear Mountain Bridge over the Hudson River have reopened to traffic after closing on Wednesday afternoon due to police activity.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Lsaper
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The closure began just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28, according to traffic data from 511NY.

All lanes in both directions were closed. As of 3 p.m., they have reopened.

According to New York State Police, a person in crisis had been threatening to jump off the bridge. However, they were eventually safely taken to Westchester Medical Center. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

