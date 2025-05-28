Bear Mountain Bridge Reopens After Closure From Police Activity (Developing)

The closure began just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28, according to traffic data from 511NY.

All lanes in both directions were closed. As of 3 p.m., they have reopened.

According to New York State Police, a person in crisis had been threatening to jump off the bridge. However, they were eventually safely taken to Westchester Medical Center.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

