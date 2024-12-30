'Polar Express Will Kick Into High Gear' As New Year Brings Big Change

The shift will come after a New Year's Eve storm system that will bring rain, some of which will be heavy at times late Tuesday night, Dec. 31 into the early morning hours of New Year's Day on Wednesday, Jan. 1, according to the National Weather Service.

"The first exploits of colder air will begin during the middle and latter part of next week in the wake of a storm that transitions the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025," according to AccuWeather. "But then, as the jet stream dip continues to evolve, the Polar Express will kick into high gear during the first full week of January."

While temps will be unseasonably mild on New Year's Eve Day, it will become colder overnight heading into Thursday, Jan. 2 as the Arctic air moves in.

Leading into that, morning rain and showers will be followed by gradual clearing on Monday, Dec. 30, leading to a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures above average in the 50s.

After a mostly sunny start on New Year's Day, rain and showers will arrive from south to north starting in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s to low-50s.

Expect temps in mid-40s in Times Square around midnight during the traditional dropping of the ball, with rain, heavy at times, throughout the Northeast.

Morning showers will be followed by a mix of clouds and sun on New Year's Day.

