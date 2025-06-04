Poisoned And Left To Die: NY Mom's Mysterious Death Haunts Investigators 7 Years Later

The 31-year-old mother of two was located along an old railroad bed behind her Rensselaer County home in Johnsonville, located off Route 67, in June 2018. A toxicology report would later confirm a horrifying truth: she had been poisoned with strychnine, a highly lethal pesticide typically used to kill rodents and birds.

Despite years of work — including hundreds of interviews and exhaustive follow-ups on leads — no arrests have been made and the case remains open.

“Seven years without Megan means seven years her children have grown up without their mother. Seven years her family has carried a heartbreak no one can ease,” the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Wednesday, June 4.

Investigators marked the somber anniversary with a renewed call for information.

“We know someone out there holds a piece of the puzzle. We believe there’s someone who can help bring closure, accountability, and peace to Megan’s loved ones,” the agency said.

Dyer-Maclean’s husband, 40-year-old Duncan Maclean, was arrested in 2021 for an unrelated incident in which he attacked a man with a hammer in late 2017, as Daily Voice reported. The man, a friend, told investigators Maclean had invited him over for drinks before suddenly ambushing him from behind.

Maclean pleaded guilty to attempted assault and is now serving 8½ years in prison. Authorities have not named him as a suspect in Dyer-Maclean’s death.

“We think of Megan every day,” the sheriff’s office said. “We stand with her family. We will not give up. And we won’t stop until we find the truth.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office at 518-270-0128.

