Podcaster Alex Cooper Alleges College Soccer Coach Sexually Harassed Her In New Hulu Docuseries

The 30-year-old "Call Her Daddy" host shared that during her sophomore year, head coach Nancy Feldman began giving her unsettling attention. “I noticed [her] really starting to fixate on me, way more than any other teammate of mine, and it was confusing,” Cooper said in the documentary.

According to Cooper, Feldman’s behavior escalated into inappropriate comments and physical contact. “[It] was all based in her wanting to know who I was dating, her making comments about my body, and her always wanting to be alone with me,” she claimed, per the report.

Cooper also said that Feldman would comment on her legs and once asked, during a private meeting, if she had had sex the night before. “It was this psychotic game of, ‘You want to play? Tell me about your sex life,’” Cooper said. She alleged the coach would demand private car rides: “I have to drive you to your night class. Get in the car with me alone.”

“I felt so deeply uncomfortable,” Cooper added.

The podcast star explained she didn’t report the behavior while at BU because she feared losing her full-tuition scholarship. “If I didn’t follow this woman’s rules, I was gone,” she said.

Cooper’s parents contacted lawyers at the time, but were warned that a case against the university could take years, according to People. Feldman was not fired but retired in 2022.

In the documentary, Cooper revisited BU’s soccer field, confronting the past. “The minute I stepped back on that field, I felt so small,” she recalled. “I just felt like I was 18 years old again, and I was in a situation with someone in a position of power who abused their power.”

BU and Feldman have not responded publicly to the allegations.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.