Plot To Cripple NYC Communications Thwarted Ahead Of Trump Address To UN, Secret Service Says

On Tuesday, Sept. 23, the agency said the takedown spanned multiple sites in the New York tristate area, with devices clustered within about 35 miles of the United Nations General Assembly. Investigators moved to disrupt the network before dignitaries arrived.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the General Assembly at around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

In its public notice, the Secret Service wrote: “The Secret Service dismantled a network of more than 300 SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards in the New York-area that were capable of crippling telecom systems and carrying out anonymous telephonic attacks, disrupting the threat before world leaders arrived for the UN General Assembly.”

The agency’s press release detailed the scope and risk: “The US Secret Service dismantled a network of electronic devices located throughout the New York tristate area that were used to conduct multiple telecommunications-related threats directed towards senior US government officials, which represented an imminent threat to the agency’s protective operations."

Officials said the equipment could be weaponized in numerous ways: “In addition to carrying out anonymous telephonic threats, these devices could be used to conduct a wide range of telecommunications attacks.

"This includes disabling cell phone towers, enabling denial of services attacks and facilitating anonymous, encrypted communication between potential threat actors and criminal enterprises.”

Early findings suggest possible foreign ties. “While forensic examination of these devices is ongoing, early analysis indicates cellular communications between nation-state threat actors and individuals that are known to federal law enforcement.”

Secret Service Director Sean Curran underscored the stakes: “The potential for disruption to our country’s telecommunications posed by this network of devices cannot be overstated.

"The US Secret Service’s protective mission is all about prevention, and this investigation makes it clear to potential bad actors that imminent threats to our protectees will be immediately investigated, tracked down and dismantled.”

The investigation is being led by the Secret Service’s Advanced Threat Interdiction Unit, with technical assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of Justice, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the NYPD, and other state and local partners.

