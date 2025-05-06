Plate Left Behind Ties Woman To Deadly Hit-Run Crash In Rockland: Here's Her Fate

Pomona resident Rosana DiPaola, age 26, was sentenced to one to three years in state prison for leaving the scene of the January 2024 hit-and-run crash that killed Daniel Deserio, a pedestrian walking along Thiells Mt. Ivy Road in Haverstraw, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh II announced on Tuesday, May 6.

Authorities say DiPaola was driving a silver Volkswagen Passat on the morning of January 26, 2024, when she struck Deserio, throwing him into a nearby Jeep Wrangler. She then sped away without reporting the crash, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

What she didn’t realize, according to police, was that her car’s license plate had fallen off and was left at the scene, which became a key clue that quickly led investigators to her.

DiPaola had a prior DWI conviction in 2018, and her license had been revoked at the time of the crash. She was also illegally driving without an ignition interlock device, which had been required as part of her previous sentence.

DiPaola was sentenced on the charges of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and circumvention of an interlock device.

DeSerio had been well-known in Nyack and Piermont for washing windows for almost 25 years, according to his obituary.

"Dan was a part of the fabric of Nyack and Piermont as he performed his window washing over the past 24 years," his obituary said. "We know his radiant smile and witty personality will be missed by everyone who was blessed to have known him."

