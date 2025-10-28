Plastic Pieces Prompt Recall Of Popular Sandwich Sold Nationwide

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Monday, Oct. 27, that the recall involves E.A. Sween Company of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, which is pulling about 127,887 pounds of its barbecue pulled pork sandwiches. The items may be contaminated with fragments of plastic.

The affected sandwiches are 5.5-oz. paper-wrapped “Deli EXPRESS BBQ PULLED PORK on a sesame bun” products bearing establishment number EST. 2451 inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were produced between Jan. 13 and Oct. 15, 2025, and shipped to retailers nationwide, including the Department of Defense.

Click here to view the front and back product labels on the USDA website.

E.A. Sween discovered the issue after several consumer complaints and determined the plastic originated from gallon barbecue bottles used in production. The company said no injuries have been confirmed but advised anyone concerned to contact a healthcare provider.

Federal food safety officials urged consumers not to eat the sandwiches and to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

FSIS said it will post updated retail distribution lists at fsis.usda.gov/recalls as the investigation continues.

Consumers can contact the E.A. Sween Customer Service Hotline at 1-800-328-8184 (option 2). The USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline is available at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or [email protected].

To report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, visit foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF.

