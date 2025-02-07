Plane That Went Missing With 10 Onboard Found With No Survivors In Alaska

The commuter aircraft, which disappeared Thursday, Feb. 6, was found about 35 miles south of Nome, Alaska on Friday, Feb. 7, according to the US Coast Guard.

The Cessna had taken off from Unalakleet, Alaska.

Three of those onboard were found after the plane was recovered.

"The remaining seven people are believed to be inside the aircraft but are currently inaccessible due to the condition of the plane," the Coast Guard said.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

