Pit Bull Mauled Newborn’s Face After She Died, Deepening Mystery, NY Medical Examiner Rules

Little Kiyanna Winfield was found unresponsive just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 27, inside her family’s Long Island City apartment on 12th Street, an NYPD spokesperson told Daily Voice. She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Her parents told officers they had fallen asleep with Kiyanna between them. The child’s mother said she awoke to find the family’s 6-month-old German Shepherd–pit bull mix gnawing on her baby’s face.

The NYPD initially believed the dog had mauled the infant to death. But an autopsy determined that the bite wounds were inflicted after the baby had already died, according to the New York City medical examiner’s office.

“The cause and manner of death are pending further study and will require additional testing,” an agency spokesperson told Daily Voice, “but the medical examiner has been able to determine this is not a fatal dog mauling.”

The family’s dog was seized by NYC Animal Control. No arrests or criminal charges had been announced as of Friday, May 30.

