Pilot Killed After Glasair Plane Crashes, Ignites Brush Fire At Airport: Nysp

A Glasair Super II FT plane crashed during takeoff in Ulster County, sparking a brush fire and killing the pilot, New York State Police announced on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Glassair II

Photo Credit: Wikipedia/FlugKerl2
Troopers from SP Highland responded to Kobelt/Wallkill Airport in the hamlet of Wallkill around 2:25 p.m. after reports of a crash, authorities said.

The single-engine aircraft was attempting to take off when it went down and ignited, according to state police. The pilot, the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash triggered a brush fire that drew multiple fire departments, including Cronomer Valley, which confirmed they sent resources but deferred comment to Wallkill Hook, Ladder & Hose. 

Flight records show there were no arrivals or departures from Kobelt Airport in the hours after the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it is investigating and has dispatched an investigator to the scene. State Police are also continuing their probe.

It was not immediately clear where the plane was headed or who owned it. Airport representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

