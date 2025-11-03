Pickup Truck Crashes Into DOT Work Zone In Central NY: 2 Hospitalized

The crash happened around 10:43 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 3, on Interstate 88 eastbound in the Chenango County village of Afton, where seven DOT employees were filling potholes along the roadway, New York State Police said.

Police said a Dodge 3500 pickup truck towing an enclosed trailer carrying picnic tables struck a DOT attenuator vehicle, a safety truck designed to absorb impact and protect road crews.

The DOT worker operating the attenuator and the 20-year-old driver of the pickup were both taken to Wilson Hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash temporarily closed both eastbound lanes of I-88 while crews removed the damaged vehicles.

In a statement, State Police urged drivers to remain alert and move over for roadside workers.

"This could have been a lot worse. Please pay attention and move over when you see crews working in the roadway!" police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.