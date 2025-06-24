Physical Therapist Sexually Assaulted Minor, Cops In Hudson Valley Say

The suspect, whose name is being withheld due to the nature of the misdemeanor charges, was taken into custody by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department on Tuesday, June 24, following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate touching of a minor, police said.

The abuse allegedly occurred at Hudson Point Physical Therapy, located at 57 Cannon Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, officials said.

Detectives said the suspect was charged with one count of acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17, a Class A misdemeanor, and one count of sexual abuse in the third degree, a Class B misdemeanor.

Police say the suspect was arraigned in City of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

The investigation was conducted by the City of Poughkeepsie Detective Bureau with assistance from the Child Advocacy Center of Dutchess County.

City police said the investigation remains active and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim or has additional details is asked to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department at (845) 451-4000. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling (845) 451-7577.

