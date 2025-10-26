Photos: Thousands Of Rubber Ducks Take Over Northeast Town; Here’s Who’s Behind It

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop in Canonsburg, Washington County, came clean on Thursday, Oct. 9, announcing on social media that it’s responsible for placing 5,000 rubber ducks throughout the community over the past two weeks.

“What the DUCK, Canonsburg?! Yup… it was us,” the post read. The shop added that the fun wasn’t over — ten massive bright-yellow ducks were also set up throughout downtown, inviting locals to snap photos and tag the shop online.

In a follow-up post, Grandpa Joe’s shared a behind-the-scenes look at how “Canonsburg got completely… ducked,” with video clips showing the installation of the rooftop ducks and the growing frenzy each day.

Residents quickly joined in, sharing hundreds of photos of the ducks perched on rooftops, sidewalks, and storefronts. “A quacking good time in Canonsburg!” one visitor posted, calling the sight worth the drive to see.

To celebrate, Grandpa Joe’s launched a “Duck Giveaway,” offering fans a chance to win candy buffet boxes, Duckberry Soda, and limited-edition Canonsburg Duck stickers by posting their photos online. The shop later congratulated Andrea Rodriguez as the winner.

The ducks even caught the eye of Pittsburgh photographer Dave DiCello, whose vibrant shots showcased the colorful scene “from the rooftops to the sidewalks,” which the shop said captured “just how bright, joyful, and downright ducking awesome our little town looks right now.”

Grandpa Joe’s said the stunt was meant to encourage people to visit downtown and spread joy. “We absolutely loved seeing the hundreds of photos you shared with us! Canonsburg, your duck spirit has been incredible!” the shop wrote.

The ducks remained up through Sunday, Oct. 19.

If, when, and where the ducks will return is unknown.

