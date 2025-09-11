Person Of Interest's Photos In Charlie Kirk Shooting Revealed, Rifle Found With Cultural Terms

The FBI shared two pictures of the man on Facebook on Thursday, Sept. 11. Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck at around 12:10 p.m. MDT during a rally on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

The man in the FBI photos is wearing a dark baseball cap, sunglasses, a black long-sleeve shirt with a US flag design on it, and dark-colored pants. He is seen walking up a staircase in one picture and doesn't appear to have any facial hair.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 to anyone with information that leads to arrests in the case. The agency has a tip hotline phone number of 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Kirk was speaking to about 3,000 people on the campus in Orem, Utah, about 40 miles south of Salt Lake City. He was rushed to a hospital by private vehicle and later pronounced dead, his spokesperson told The New York Times.

An older-model .30 caliber bolt-action hunting rifle was discovered wrapped in a towel with a spent cartridge still in the chamber, The Wall Street Journal reported. WSJ cited an internal law enforcement bulletin and a person familiar with the investigation.

Three unspent rounds were still in the magazine, each engraved with "expressions of transgender and antifascist ideology." It was unclear what the specific culturally charged phrases were as of press time.

Authorities also recovered a screwdriver near the rifle in the woods, a source told CNN. Investigators believe the tool may have been used to hide the gun's parts in a bag or clothing before assembling it for the shooting.

The FBI laboratory will analyze the rifle, according to Robert Bohls, special agent in charge of the bureau's Salt Lake City office. Investigators are also working to match initials with suspect profiles.

Security footage captured a person in dark clothes running from a rooftop about 200 yards from where Kirk was shot. Investigators are reviewing shoe, palm, and forearm prints, as well as surveillance video tracking the suspect's movements through campus.

At a morning news conference on September 11, Utah public safety commissioner Beau Mason said the man was likely "college-aged."

"The suspect blended in well with the college institution," said Mason. "We're not releasing many details right now and we will soon, but right now, we're not."

In a community-wide message, Utah Valley said its campus will remain closed until Monday, Sept. 15.

"In light of the recent tragedy that has deeply affected our campus, we want to extend our heartfelt condolences and acknowledge the impact this may have on each of you," the university said. "Moments like these call for compassion, connection, and care — for ourselves and for one another."

President Donald Trump publicly mourned Kirk's death and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Sunday, Sept. 14. He also announced that he will posthumously award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Kirk.

In an Oval Office video hours after the shooting, Trump blamed the "radical left," despite no suspected shooter being captured and no known political motive for the shooting.

"For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie Kirk to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals," Trump said. "This type of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now."

Democrats across the country condemned Kirk's killing.

"There is no place in our country for this kind of violence," former President Joe Biden posted. "It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk's family and loved ones."

"Over the past year, we've seen far too much violence," Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin said in a statement. "Political leaders targeted at rallies, lawmakers and their families shot in their own homes, children gunned down in a church, and now an execution on a college campus. It is unacceptable."

In his video, Trump referenced the assassination attempt on him at a July 2024 campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, and the 2017 shooting of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise. He did not mention high-profile attacks on Democrats like the June assassination of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, the arson at PA Gov. Josh Shapiro's home in April, or the October 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Kirk's campus appearances consistently drew student protests due to his history of controversial comments. The Turning Point USA co-founder said "some gun deaths" are necessary to protect the Second Amendment, argued that passing the Civil Rights Act was a "huge mistake," and promoted the debunked, racist "great replacement" theory.

Vice President JD Vance, who called Kirk a close friend, and second lady Usha Vance are traveling to Utah to meet with Kirk's family on September 11.

"Charlie had an uncanny ability to know when to push the envelope and when to be more conventional," Vance said in a lengthy social media tribute. "I've seen people attack him for years for being wrong on this or that issue publicly, never realizing that privately he was working to broaden the scope of acceptable debate."

The FBI urged anyone with photos, video, or information to submit them through its tip website.

