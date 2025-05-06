Phone Ban: NY To Become Largest State With Bell-To-Bell Restrictions On Student Smartphones

Poll Should cell phones be banned during the school day? Yes No Unsure Submit Vote View Results Current Results Should cell phones be banned during the school day? Yes 69%

Come this fall, all K-12 public schools in New York will implement bell-to-bell bans on student cell phone use, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced Tuesday, May 6.

The sweeping new policy, part of the state’s 2026 budget agreement, prohibits students from using internet-enabled personal devices anywhere on school grounds from the first bell to the last—including during lunch and study hall periods.

“New York was the first state to target addictive social media feeds — and now we’re the largest state to restrict smartphones in schools throughout the entire school day,” said Hochul. “I know our young people succeed when they’re learning and growing, not clicking and scrolling — and that’s why New York continues to lead the nation on protecting our kids in the digital age.”

The policy applies to all public districts, charter schools, and BOCES. Schools will have flexibility to determine how they implement the rule, with $13.5 million in funding allocated for storage solutions like phone lockers or sealed pouches. Parents must also be given a way to contact their children during school hours in case of emergency.

Hochul emphasized that the move is not an anti-tech measure, but a pro-student initiative aimed at improving mental health and academic performance. She cited a report asserting that smartphones are a key source of distraction and anxiety in schools, while phone-free environments improve creativity and focus without compromising safety.

The new guidelines also call for schools to engage teachers, parents, and students in developing local plans, with a focus on equitable enforcement and student engagement through clubs, sports, and the arts.

New York State United Teachers President Melinda Person praised the new law, stating, “This isn’t about being anti-phone or anti-technology — it’s about being pro-childhood. We’re giving students seven hours a day free from distractions so they can focus on learning, access their creativity, and make real human connections.”

Students will still be allowed access to school-issued learning devices like laptops or tablets, and exemptions will be made for medical needs, IEP requirements, and other legitimate uses like translation or family caregiving.

The restriction builds on Hochul’s prior digital protections for youth. In 2024, she signed the Safe for Kids Act, which limits algorithm-driven social media feeds for minors, and the New York Child Data Protection Act, which restricts online platforms from collecting personal data from anyone under 18 without consent.

