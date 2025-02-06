Pets Killed, Homes Damaged: 500K Stoves Recalled Over This Fire Risk

LG is recalling about 500,000 stoves due to a fire hazard linked to front-mounted knobs, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release on Thursday, Feb. 6. The recall includes LG Slide-In and Freestanding electric ranges with knobs that can be accidentally turned on by humans or pets.

The issue has led to at least 86 reports of unintentional activation, resulting in 28 fires, the CPSC said. At least five fires caused extensive property damage totaling more than $340,000.

Eight minor injuries, including burns, have been reported. Officials also received reports of three fires that resulted in pet deaths.

The recalled ranges were sold at major retailers, including Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, and Lowe's, as well as online at LG.com. Depending on the model, sales ranged from 2015 through January 2025, with prices between $1,400 and $2,650.

Owners should contact LG for a free warning label that reminds users to enable the "control lock" or "lock out" function when the range is not in use. LG is also urging consumers to keep children and pets away from the knobs, check that the range is off before leaving home or going to bed, and avoid leaving objects on the cooktop.

You can find a list of affected model and serial numbers on LG's website.

