Partly Cloudy 73°

SHARE

Pets Killed, Home Destroyed In NY Fire: Support Comes To Family

A community is coming together to help a Dutchess County family who lost their home and nearly all of their pets in a devastating fire. 

The scene of the blaze on Holsapple Road in Dover Plains. 

The scene of the blaze on Holsapple Road in Dover Plains. 

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Rebuild Hope for My Family After Tragic Fire"
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The blaze happened on Saturday, Aug. 16, at a residence on Holsapple Road at the High Meadows Trailer Park in the town of Dover. 

According to a GoFundMe created by Kevin Cargain, his mother Karen, stepfather Erick, and sister Taylor lost their home in the fire, along with two dogs and multiple cats. Only two pets were saved.

"Our souls were crushed as they lost almost all of their four-legged family members," Cargain wrote, adding, "We were only able to save two."

Cargain also said any funds donated would go towards helping his family "get back on their feet." 

"My parents are so kind and would give the shirt off their backs to anyone in need. Anything would help and be greatly appreciated," he added. 

As of Tuesday, Aug. 19, the fundraiser had collected just over $6,000 in donations out of a $10,000 goal. 

Those interested in contributing can do so by clicking here. 

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE