Video: Pete Davidson Goes Viral For Doing Absolutely Nothing With British Model GF

The Staten Island native and former “Saturday Night Live” star made a rare social media appearance in a TikTok video shared Tuesday, May 27, by girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, a model and actress.

In the clip, the couple casually taste-test various salt and vinegar chips, but fans couldn’t get enough of Davidson’s rare presence. This is the first time Davidson has appeared on Elsie's social media grid, although in March she did share an Instagram story of Pete in a bathrobe.

The video had racked up 1.2 million views as of press time (far above Elsie's average number of views).

“This man comes on my fyp exactly 1 time a year on a different women’s account every year lol,” one user wrote, racking up more than 14,000 likes.

Another viewer compared Davidson’s quiet boyfriend behavior to the bare-minimum bar many men fail to meet:

“People always ask ‘why do girls love Pete Davidson’... how many men buy their girl 5 types of her favorite flavoured chip just because he notices she likes them?”

While it wasn't immediately clear who bought the chips for Elsie, we're fine with that narrative for Pete.

Even Pringles jumped in to say:

“I actually really love Pete and Elsie shoutout to Pete and Elsie.”

To which Elsie replied, “we love u let’s have a tea party.”

Davidson, 31, has kept a relatively low profile online since leaving SNL in 2022. But his dating life—most famously including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Kate Beckinsale—continues to fuel public fascination.

