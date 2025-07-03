Person Struck, Killed On I-87 In NY: Caused Lane Closures

The fatal incident happened in Yonkers at around 3:56 a.m. on Thursday on the southbound side of I-87, just south of Exit 6A, according to New York State Police.

Troopers responded to reports of a person hit by a vehicle and found the pedestrian had died at the scene. No further information about the victim or the vehicle involved has been released as of Thursday morning.

All lanes that were closed during the investigation have since reopened, police said.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or has information is urged to contact New York State Police Troop T at 518-436-2825.

State Police said more details will be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

