Person Struck, Killed By Train In Hudson Valley

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, when a CSX train hit a pedestrian on the tracks near Oak Street and River Road in the town of Newburgh, according to a CSX spokesperson.

Orange County EMS quickly responded but later reported that the person died from their injuries, officials said. No train crew members were hurt.

“CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident and will continue to support local law enforcement as they complete the investigation,” the company said in a statement.

The victim's name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

