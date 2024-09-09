A Few Clouds 69°

Person Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In Hudson Valley

A person was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train in the region.

A pedestrian was killed on the tracks near the New Hamburg station in Dutchess County near Poughkeepsie.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Daniel Case
Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, in New Hamburg, a hamlet of Poughkeepsie.

According to Dave Steckel, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the person was struck by a Metro-North train on the tracks near the New Hamburg station.

No passengers were injured on the train, which was delayed for about an hour. officials said.  

The victim's name has not yet been released, and notification is pending.

The Metro-North Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

