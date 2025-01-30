A Few Clouds 28°

Hit-Run: Teen Struck By Vehicle In Hudson Valley, Driver Apprehended, Police Say

Authorities apprehended a 37-year-old man after he allegedly hit a teenager with his car and drove away in a Hasidic community in the Hudson Valley. 

Ben Crnic
The incident happened in the village of Kiryas Joel in Orange County on Wednesday, Jan. 29, shortly before 10 p.m., when a 2014 Toyota driving north on Garfield Road hit a 17-year-old boy who entered the road from the shoulder, according to New York State Police

The Toyota then drove away and the teen was taken to Westchester Medical Center where he is now in stable condition. 

The driver, 37-year-old Eliezer Allami of Monroe was charged with first-degree leaving scene of personal injury accident, police said. 

