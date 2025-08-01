Penn State Fraternity Sigma Pi Suspended For Hazing, But Continues To Operate Off-Campus

The Sigma Pi fraternity was placed on an indefinite organizational suspension, effective Wednesday, July 17, after Penn State’s Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response investigated multiple reports of hazing and serious misconduct beginning in March 2025.

According to the university, allegations included physical and mental abuse, forced consumption of alcohol and other undesirable substances, forced physical activity, and forced servitude.

Before the conclusion of the student conduct process, Sigma Pi voluntarily withdrew from university recognition. The chapter was ultimately found in violation of the university’s hazing policy and issued a suspension with a minimum duration of four years.

Sigma Pi was given the chance to submit educational remediation proposals during conduct proceedings, but the process ended when the chapter chose to withdraw. Because of the severity of the misconduct and the chapter’s decision not to participate in a sanctioning process, Penn State imposed the indefinite suspension.

As a result, Sigma Pi loses all privileges of recognized student organizations, including access to campus facilities, university resources, staff support, health and safety trainings, and events such as Homecoming, Greek Sing, intramural sports, and THON.

Despite the suspension, Sigma Pi continues to operate as an unrecognized organization off-campus, with backing from its international headquarters. Its activities now take place at a privately owned fraternity house, beyond university oversight.

Penn State is urging students and community members not to engage with unrecognized organizations. While the university may still hold individual students accountable under the Student Code of Conduct, its ability to sanction unrecognized groups is limited. Reports involving such organizations are shared with local law enforcement and national headquarters for review and potential action.

This echoes another Penn State tragedy — former Beta Theta Pi leaders Brendan Young and Daniel Casey from New York were sentenced in October 2024 to jail time after pledging events led to the 2017 death of Timothy Piazza, who was forced to consume 18 drinks then fell down basement stairs. Click here to read our coverage of that case.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.