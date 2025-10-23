Pedestrian Struck, Killed Crossing Road In Rockland County

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at the intersection of West Orangeburg Road and Dutch Hill Road in Orangetown. At that time, a 2005 Honda Pilot driven by a 19-year-old man from Maryland hit a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the street, The Monsey Scoop reported.

Emergency responders from the South Orangetown Ambulance Corps and Rockland Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene, according to the outlet.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene, and the crash remains under investigation by the Orangetown Police Accident Investigation Team.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information to contact the Orangetown Police Department at 845-359-3700.

Click here to view the full report from The Monsey Scoop.

