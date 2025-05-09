Light Rain Fog/Mist 56°

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Tractor-Trailer On Hudson Valley Roadway

A man was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer while walking along a Hudson Valley roadway.

The intersection of State Route 17B and Happy Avenue in Bethel.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

The Sullivan County incident happened in the town of Bethel, on State Route 17B, at around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, May 8.

Brett Stevens, 30, was walking in the roadway near Happy Avenue when he was struck by a tractor-trailer, New York State Police said. Stevens, of Bethel, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver, a 64-year-old man from Waterbury, Connecticut, was not injured.

New York State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at 845-292-6600.

Additional details about Stevens’ life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photo by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

