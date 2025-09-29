Pedestrian Seriously Hurt In Crash Near NY School (Developing)

According to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, the accident happened Monday morning, Sept. 29, around 8:50 a.m. at Church Street, the East-West Arterial, and Quaker Lane, near the Smith Elementary School.

Police said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. The victim’s condition has not yet been released, but the department described it as a “serious” incident.

Several road closures and detours were set up in the area as officers investigated. Drivers are urged to avoid the stretch of Church Street near Quaker Lane until further notice.

The investigation is ongoing. More information has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

