Pedestrian Hit In Serious Crash On Route 304 In Rockland

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Route 304 and Main Street, according to the Clarkstown Police Department.

Police described the incident as a serious motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately released.

The driver involved remained at the scene, police said.

In the aftermath, Route 304 southbound was temporarily shut down as the Clarkstown Police Accident Investigation Team worked the scene. Drivers were urged to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

By late Tuesday night, police confirmed that Route 304 had been reopened.

More information about the crash was not immediately available. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.