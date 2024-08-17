'Peanuts'-Themed Corn Mazes At NY Farms Commemorate Beloved Comic's 75th Anniversary

More than 75 farms across the United States and Canada are busy preparing “Peanuts”-themed corn mazes to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Charles Schulz’ beloved comic strip this fall.

Together with design company, The MAiZE Inc., the farms are growing their own unique mazes that range in size from 1.5 acres to 20 acres, and feature iconic characters like Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, and Woodstock.

Among the eye-popping designs are one with Snoopy atop his doghouse, Charlie Brown and friends in a pumpkin patch, and even a “Snoopy 4 Prez” maze.

Participating farms were selected by Peanuts Worldwide.

“For 75 years, Peanuts has charmed, delighted, and moved fans through my father’s creativity and wit—and what a wonderful, larger-than-life way to celebrate his work than with the ingenuity of these Peanuts corn mazes!” said Jill Schulz, daughter of Charles Schulz.

“It will be a thrill to see Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang rising from the heartland, and I just wish my dad could see his creations ‘writ large.’”

In New York, “Peanuts”-themed corn mazes can be found at the following locations:

On Long Island, at Hank’s Pumpkin Town in Water Mill

In Monroe County, at Stokoe Farms in Scottsville

There’s also one in Connecticut:

In Middlesex County, at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield

“Peanuts” made its debut in just seven US newspapers in October 1950, with its original run extending to February 2000.

Considered among the most popular and influential comic strips, it spawned a number of books, live stage productions, feature-length films, and a set of animated TV specials including “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

You can view the complete list of “Peanuts”-themed corn mazes across the country here.

