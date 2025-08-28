Peacock Expands To Prime Video In Major Amazon-Comcast Deal: What To Know

Peacock's ad-free Premium Plus tier will now be available on Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Comcast NBCUniversal announced on Thursday, Aug. 28. The agreement also extends distribution across Fire TV, Xfinity X1, and Universal Pictures titles on Prime Video.

Amazon customers can sign up for Peacock Premium Plus directly in the Prime Video app for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year. The plan includes offline downloads and access to local NBC stations.

Peacock has mostly avoided bundling with competitors. The Amazon deal could serve as a template for more Peacock partnerships, especially as the service aims to grow beyond its roughly 41 million subscribers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Comcast President Mike Cavanagh praised the partnership.

"This multi-faceted set of agreements is a testament to our close collaboration with Amazon, delivering significant value across our businesses and expanding exposure of our world-class content," Cavanagh said.

Prime Video Channels already offers HBO Max, Paramount+, Starz, and Apple TV+.

"At Amazon, we are always working to make customers' lives better every day and these new agreements with Comcast NBCU are fantastic for millions of customers, who are looking for the fastest and easiest way to find all their entertainment and sports in one place," said Mike Hopkins, the head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

Peacock has increasingly leaned on live sports to fuel growth. NBA coverage will be added in October, joining Peacock’s lineup of the NFL and Premier League soccer.

Prime Video, which will also begin showing NBA games this season, is already home to Thursday Night Football, the WNBA, NASCAR, and the NWSL.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.