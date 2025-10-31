Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Peaches Pulled Nationwide Over Listeria Contamination Fears

A nationwide fruit recall is underway after peaches were linked to possible Listeria contamination.

The peaches were distributed to retail stores across the US.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/totalsocsec
Moonlight Companies, a California grower and distributor, announced a voluntary recall of its conventional yellow and white peaches after Listeria monocytogenes was detected in the packing facility. The recall covers products sold under the Moonlight and Kroger brands.

The peaches were distributed to retail stores across the US between Tuesday, Sept. 16 and Wednesday, Oct. 29, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 

The affected fruit was sold either individually with PLU stickers or in multi-packs. Peaches labeled “Washington” or “Organic” are not included in the recall.

Click here to view product names, numbers, and labels on the FDA website.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. 

Healthy individuals may experience high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, or diarrhea. The infection can also cause miscarriages or stillbirths among pregnant women.

Moonlight Companies said no illnesses have been reported. The recall was issued “out of an abundance of caution” after environmental testing confirmed the presence of the bacteria.

Consumers who purchased the recalled peaches should not eat them and are advised to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Questions can be directed to Moonlight Companies at 855-215-5017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

