Pastor's Daughter, 21, Killed In NY Jet Ski Accident Remembered As 'Caring, Talented'

Grace Clark, 21, was killed when the jet ski she was operating collided with a pontoon boat just north of the Broadalbin Boat Launch on Monday evening, June 23, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Clark’s passenger, a 29-year-old man from Schoharie County, survived the impact and remains hospitalized at Albany Medical Center. Nobody on the pontoon boat was injured.

A preliminary investigation found that the boat was traveling at about 20 miles per hour, while the speed of the jet ski is still under investigation. There were no signs of alcohol or drugs suspected in the crash, police said.

The accident triggered an intense multi-agency response, with swift water rescue crews, fire departments from across several counties, dive teams, drones, and emergency medical personnel all working into the night.

Clark was pronounced dead at the scene by Fulton County Deputy Coroner Sherry Brown.

Originally from Texas, Clark graduated from Schalmont High School in Schenectady. Her father, Greg Clark, serves as the lead pastor at City View Church in Scotia, where the family is surrounded by love and grief.

“Grace was such a joy-filled person,” wrote family friend Karen Laing on Facebook. “She brought life and laughter wherever she went.”

Another friend, Tahea Marie, added: “I will forever miss our conversations and jokes. You were one of the most beautiful, caring, talented people I have ever known. RIP Grace. You will forever be missed.”

The outpouring of support has been immediate. A special fund has been set up by Renewal Prayer Network to assist the Clark family with funeral costs and other expenses.

Those who wish to help are asked to give through Venmo or send a check made out to “Renewal Prayer Network” with “Clark Family” in the memo line to RPN PO Box 11316 Albany, NY 12211.

