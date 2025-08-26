Past Fire Chief From NY Dies Suddenly At 47: Remembered As 'Friend To Many'

Joseph John Mazza Sr., 47, of Orange County, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 23, the Pocatello Fire Department announced.

Mazza was a past chief and commissioner of the Pocatello Fire District in Middletown and a member of both the Orange County HAZMAT team and the Orange County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association, according to the department.

"Joe was known and loved everywhere he went," the department wrote in a tribute post on Sunday, Aug 24, adding, "More importantly, he was a husband, father, brother, son, and friend to many."

A GoFundMe started on Tuesday, Aug. 26, by his family has already raised $3,882 of a $9,000 goal to help cover funeral and memorial costs.

"Joe was more than just a father — he was a source of love, laughter, and strength for everyone who knew him," wrote organizer Krislyn Mazza, who continued, "He touched the lives of many with his kindness and warmth, and his memory will continue to live on in all of us who loved him deeply."

The fundraiser asks for donations to ease the family’s burden as they grieve and prepare services for Mazza.

Those interested in doing so can click here to donate.

