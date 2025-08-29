Party's Over: Hamptons Crack Down On Short-Term Rentals

Poll Do you agree with banning short-term rentals to curb party houses? Yes, it keeps neighborhoods peaceful No, it hurts tourism and local business Unsure Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do you agree with banning short-term rentals to curb party houses? Yes, it keeps neighborhoods peaceful 63%

No, it hurts tourism and local business 26%

Unsure 11% Back to Vote

Southampton’s village board banned short-term seasonal rentals by a vote of 4-1 on Thursday, Aug. 14, in an attempt to crack down on noisy party houses.

Customers on sites like Airbnb and Vrbo must now book a minimum of 14 days to rent properties in the village.

The amendment to Southampton’s seasonal rental law was approved following complaints from residents who said their neighborhoods were being disrupted by a revolving door of rowdy weekend renters.

“To have to call the police every Saturday night to try and say that there's a young group that's using this house is getting tiring for them,” Mayor William Manger Jr. said at the meeting.

Village officials hope the ban will bring relief to full-time residents, particularly during high-traffic weekends like holidays.

But not everyone is on board. Some property and business owners argued the decision could discourage tourism and hurt the local economy.

Airbnb, which has operated under a global party ban since 2020, said it enforces strict safety and nuisance protections.

“Fewer than 0.06% of reservations on Airbnb in New York resulted in an allegation of a party in 2024,” a company spokesperson said.

“We are committed to working with Southampton officials to provide the village with tools for hosts and guests to quickly and appropriately address nuisance and safety concerns while ensuring home sharing remains an economic lifeline for residents and local businesses alike.”

The new rules took effect immediately, just as thousands of visitors were expected to flock to the East End for the Labor Day weekend.

What Do You Think? Should Southampton ban short-term rentals to curb party houses? Sound off in our poll above.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.