Parents Stunned As Schools Superintendent Arrested On Immigration Charges

Des Moines (Iowa) Schools Superintendent Ian Andre Roberts, a native of Guyana and ex-Olympian, was arrested by ICE agents after a short chase on Friday, Sept. 26, federal authorities said.

Roberts sped away when police attempted to arrest him. Iowa State Troopers found his car abandoned a short while later. Officers found a handgun, a knife, and $3,000 in cash inside.

Roberts was arrested soon after.

ICE said Roberts came to the US in 1999 on a student visa and was arrested on a gun charge in 2000. An immigration judge ordered his deportation in 2024, the same year he was hired as superintendent.

ICE called his ascension to the head of Des Moines schools "beyond comprehension."

“This should be a wake-up call for our communities to the great work that our officers are doing every day to remove public safety threats," said ICE ERO St. Paul Field Office Director Sam Olson. "How this illegal alien was hired without work authorization, a final order of removal, and a prior weapons charge is beyond comprehension and should alarm the parents of that school district.”

Des Moines School Board Chair Jackie Norris urged calm, asking the community to practice “radical empathy," according to NBC News.

The district said Roberts was vetted through a third-party search firm, underwent a background check, and completed the I-9 employment eligibility form. He disclosed a previous firearm charge and provided an explanation to the board, the district said. They added that ICE never told them about the 2024 removal order or the arrest.

The Des Moines School District serves more than 30,000 students, according to its website.

Roberts competed for Guyana in the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney in the 800-meter race. He graduated from Coppin University in Baltimore in 1998, according to a school profile. He previously served at schools across Washington, D.C.

“My career chose me," he said in the Coppin profile. "I believe that I was divinely guided to this career, to educate, inspire, motivate, and serve as a champion for children, particularly children who are marginalized by our K-12 education system, and to inspire the adults who serve them daily.”

