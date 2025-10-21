Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter From NY Made Alleged Threat To Kill Hakeem Jeffries (Update)

Christopher P. Moynihan, age 34, of Clinton, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a Class D felony, after allegedly sending text messages on Friday, Oct. 17, threatening to kill the New York congressman, according to a felony complaint.

According to the complaint, filed in Town of Clinton Court and signed by Senior Investigator Mathew D. Reilly of the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Moynihan sent a series of messages stating, “Hakeem Jeffries makes a speech in a few days in NYC. I cannot allow this terrorist to live. Even if I am hated he must be eliminated. I will kill him for the future.”

Investigators said the messages placed the recipient in “reasonable fear” of an imminent assassination attempt against Jeffries.

Moynihan was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 18, following a joint investigation between State Police in Poughkeepsie and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, as Daily Voice previously reported.

He was arraigned in Town of Clinton Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center on $10,000 cash bail, $30,000 bond, or $80,000 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, Oct. 23.

Moynihan was among more than 1,500 Capitol riot defendants pardoned by Trump in January 2025, shortly after the former president returned to the White House.

Moynihan had been convicted in August 2022 of obstructing an official proceeding and pleaded guilty to five misdemeanors related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was sentenced in February 2023 to 21 months in prison, CBS News reported.

Federal prosecutors described Moynihan as one of the first rioters to breach police barricades and enter the Capitol grounds. They said he was seen rifling through a senator’s notebook on the Senate floor, reportedly saying, “There’s gotta be something in here we can f---- use against these ----bags," before joining others in shouting and chanting from the dais.

