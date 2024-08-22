'Parade Of Storms' Possible During 'Supercharged September,' AccuWeather Says

“We could see a parade of storms developing during September," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva. "There’s a possibility that we could see multiple tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic basin on the same day, similar to the frequency of storms we’ve seen during other supercharged hurricane seasons like 2020."

The 2024 hurricane season, which began Saturday, Jun 1, runs through Saturday, Nov 30.

The statistical peak of the hurricane season is traditionally around the middle of September, which AccuWeather says could be "supercharged" this year.

"Less wind shear and less dry air will create conducive conditions for development in the Atlantic Ocean beginning at the end of August," according to AccuWeather, which said back-to-back tropical threats in the Atlantic basin are expected in the coming weeks.

Although hurricanes often make headlines for their destructive wind gusts when they make landfall, AccuWeather meteorologists are noting that storms are creating bigger impacts that reach farther inland.

“The inland impacts we’ve already seen from hurricanes this year are vivid reminders that everyone needs to be prepared across much of the eastern United States, even if they live hundreds of miles from the coast,” warned DaSilva. “Hurricane Beryl made landfall along the Texas coast, but that storm spun up dozens of destructive tornadoes as it moved inland from the Gulf Coast to upstate New York, more than 1,400 miles away.”

