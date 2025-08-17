A Few Clouds 86°

Papers Left In Alaska Hotel Printer Reveal Trump-Putin Summit Secrets

A routine morning at a luxury Anchorage hotel took a dramatic turn when guests stumbled upon government papers revealing sensitive details about the recent summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a new report.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump are shown on Friday, Aug. 15, after both arrived in Anchorage. Insets show contents of two of the eight pages (upper left): Lunch menu, (lower right): itinerary.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: The White House
Joe Lombardi
At around 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 15, three guests at the Hotel Captain Cook, a four-star property near the site of the summit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, found eight pages marked with US State Department insignia, NPR reports. These pages were left behind in the hotel’s business center printer.

The documents, apparently produced by US staff and forgotten in haste, included precise locations and meeting times for the high-stakes summit, as well as phone numbers of US government employees.

Photos of the documents, reviewed by NPR, also revealed a menu for a luncheon in honor of “His Excellency Vladimir Putin,” featuring green salad, filet mignon, halibut, mashed potatoes, asparagus, and crème brûlée. 

The papers even included phonetic guides for Russian names, underscoring the level of preparation for the event.

The incident raises fresh concerns about the handling of sensitive government information during major diplomatic events.

