Panthers Fire SUNY Grad Who Mocked Charlie Kirk's Murder In Social Post

Charlie Rock, a football communications coordinator, was let go following a controversial Instagram post, The Charlotte Observer reports.

Rock’s post reportedly featured a photo of Kirk with the caption: “Why are yall sad? Your man said it was worth it …” — a reference to comments Kirk previously made about mass shootings. The caption also included a nod to the Wu-Tang Clan song “Protect Ya Neck.”

In a statement released on X, the Panthers distanced themselves from the remarks:

“The views expressed by our employees are their own and do not represent those of the Carolina Panthers. We do not condone violence of any kind. We are taking this matter very seriously and have accordingly addressed it with the individual.”

Rock, who attended SUNY Albany, listed his role as football communications coordinator with the team on a now-deleted LinkedIn profile.

His firing followed that of MSNBC analyst Matthew Dowd after insensitive remarks he made during the network's coverage.

Kirk, a conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot Wednesday, Sept. 10, while answering a question about mass shootings at a rally on the Utah Valley University campus, as Daily Voice reported.

No suspects had been arrested as of press time. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to an arrest.

