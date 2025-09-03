Painter-For-Hire Admits Raping 11-Year-Old In NY Home While Working, DA Says

Anselmo Yambay Pena of Peekskill admitted in Westchester County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 2, to first-degree rape, Westchester District Attorney Susan Cacace announced on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Yambay Pena's guilty plea was in connection with an incident on Feb. 15, 2024, when he was hired to paint apartments at a Peekskill residential building. On that day, he raped the 11-year-old inside her family’s apartment, prosecutors said. The case was investigated by Peekskill Police.

Pena is expected to be sentenced to 17 years in state prison under the terms of his plea deal. His sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 7, before Judge Robert Prisco. He remains held at Westchester County Jail.

Cacace condemned Pena's actions in a statement on Wednesday: "I can only imagine the grief and horror experienced by the victim in this case because of this defendant’s depravity.

"A guilty plea now provides her and her family with finality, without having to subject her to the difficult process of trial preparation. I am humbled by her courage and resilience in the face of this disturbing abuse, and my office will continue to provide her with supportive services," Cacace continued.

