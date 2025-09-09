PA Man, NJ Woman Killed In NY 17 Tractor-Trailer Crash: State Police

Frank J. Dempaire, 45, of Reading, Pennsylvania, and Elize Carlos, 45, of Newark, New Jersey, were identified as the victims, according to New York State Police.

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 8, when both vehicles were traveling east on State Route 17 and the tractor trailer rear-ended the passenger car, troopers said. Dempaire and Carlos, who were inside the car, died at the scene.

The tractor trailer driver was not injured, police said.

Route 17 east between Exit 61 (Barton) and Exit 62 (Nichols) was shut down for hours but has since reopened, authorities confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

