PA Fire Chief Dies During Wildland Fire Training

David Warfel, the current chief of the Carsonville Volunteer Fire Company and a beloved figure in Upper Dauphin County’s firefighting community, collapsed Thursday, May 29 at the DCNR’s Wildland Fire Academy hosted at Shippensburg University.

Warfel was instructing and mentoring wildland firefighters during the training session when he passed away, DCNR officials said.

He also served as the Forest District Maintenance Supervisor at Weiser State Forest, bringing decades of experience and leadership to the role. His career in fire service began in his teens, serving with Powells Valley Fire Company, Carsonville Fire Company, and Halifax Fire Department.

‘A Cheerful, Musical, Funny Guy’

Carsonville Fire Company honored him in a statement, calling him “a great man and staple of the community.”

“You couldn’t make it through an event without him singing a little at some point,” the company added. “He will always be remembered.”

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn called Warfel “a respected and invaluable leader” within the wildland fire community.

“His dedication to public service was unwavering throughout his life,” she said. “His camaraderie, integrity, and kindness enriched the lives of all who had the privilege to work alongside him.”

Tributes From Across The Region

The Halifax Fire Department also mourned Warfel, noting his decades of volunteer service and leadership. “He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him,” the department wrote on social media.

DCNR changed its profile photo to honor Warfel’s memory, acknowledging his deep commitment to training the next generation of wildland firefighters.

The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office is determining the official manner of death

