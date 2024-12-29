Overnight Fire Forces Evacuation Of Orange County Nursing Home (Photos)

The fire alarm sounded around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, alerting residents at the Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center on Kienan Road to the smell of smoke, firefighters on the scene tell incident reporter Mark Lieb. Emergency responders from across Orange County quickly arrived to find thick, black smoke pouring from the first-floor recreation room.

Three residents, trapped in neighboring rooms, were rescued by firefighters. The rest of the two-story facility’s residents were evacuated, with many helped out in wheelchairs and provided with blankets in the frigid night air, Lieb reported.

One resident suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to a hospital, Lieb said..

Firefighters extinguished the fire swiftly, limiting damage to the building. Approximately 20 residents from the affected wing were relocated to the county-owned Valley View Nursing Facility.

The Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center houses over 100 residents, Lieb noted. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

