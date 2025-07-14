Over 70 Grams Of Cocaine, $5.5K Found In Man's NY Apartment: Police

Luis Lopez, age 46, was arrested Thursday, July 10, after members of the Westchester County Police Narcotics Unit and Sleepy Hollow Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence at 86 Beekman Ave. in Sleepy Hollow, Westchester County Police said on Saturday, July 11.

Inside the apartment, officers seized 73 grams of cocaine, a loaded handgun, and $5,500 in cash, according to the department.

Lopez was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Sleepy Hollow Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in Valhalla. The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

