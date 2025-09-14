Over 110K Join London Anti-Immigration Rally; Elon Musk Warns Crowd: 'Fight Back Or Die'

The “Unite the Kingdom” rally on Saturday, Sept. 13, was billed as a “festival of free speech” but ended in violence.

Crowds stretched for miles, with protesters waving Union Jacks and St. George’s Cross flags as they marched across Westminster Bridge to Whitehall, seat of the prime minister’s office and government departments, according to the Guardian.

About 5,000 counterprotesters also turned out, but they were heavily outnumbered and at times trapped by the larger crowd.

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, organized the event.

“Britain has finally awoken. We’ve been waiting decades,” Robinson told the crowd, according to CNN. “Patriotism is the future, borders are the future, and we want our free speech."

Robinson was jailed earlier this year on a contempt of court charge after making false and defamatory claims against a Syrian refugee he refused to rescind, CNN reported.

Tesla and X owner Elon Musk appeared at the rally via video. Musk has backed hardline far-right politicians in multiple countries in recent years.

Musk called the left the party of violence and told protesters they must "fight back or die." He also warned of the “rapidly increasing erosion of Britain," according to The Independent, and called for the dissolution of Parliament.

French politician Éric Zemmour claimed protesters were facing “the great replacement of our European people by peoples coming from the south and of Muslim culture," The Guardian reported.

He added, “You and we are being colonised by our former colonies."

Signs featuring American conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on Thursday, also appeared at the rally. One woman holding a poster with his face told the Guardian she feared her country was being "inundated" with immigrants.

The Metropolitan Police reported 25 arrests and 26 injured officers, including four seriously hurt, the Guardian reported. Charges included affray, violent disorder, assault, and criminal damage. Officers said they “faced unacceptable violence” after being “assaulted with kicks and punches. Bottles, flares, and other projectiles were thrown.”

