According to Orange & Rockland, just over 10,200 customers are without power in the county as of Thursday, July 3 at 4:30 p.m., with most outages within the town of Clarkstown.

The utility company lists the estimated time of restoration as 7 a.m. on Friday, July 4.

A cause for the outage has not yet been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.