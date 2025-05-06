Orioles Unveil Major Camden Yards Upgrades: New Video Board, More Coming In 2026

Officials confirmed on Tuesday, May 6, that the stadium will soon feature a new center field videoboard, right field wall display, upper deck and club level ribbon boards, and a unified control room.

The new center field videoboard will be two and a half times larger than the existing videoboard, making it the 12th largest among Major League Baseball stadiums.

In total, there will be 1,125 feet of new ribbon board and 16,681,456 new pixels added throughout Camden Yards, all featuring 4K resolution.

The enhancements are scheduled to begin following the 2025 season and will be operational for 2026.

Oriole Park has been open since 1992 and has recently undergone massive changes under the leadership of owner David Rubenstein, a Baltimore native who became the principal owner of the team last year.

The latest upgrades are part of the team's commitment to staying at the park following the finalization of a 30-year lease agreement that was signed in December 2023.

"The Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) was established by the General Assembly in 1986," according to officials. "The original mission was to build, manage and maintain quality facilities to retain major league baseball, and return NFL football to Maryland.

"MSA is committed to enhancing the Maryland experience for those who live, work and visit here."

