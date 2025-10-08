Ongoing Water Shortage Prompts State of Emergency Declaration In NY Village

South Blooming Grove Mayor George Kalaj announced the declaration on Monday, Oct. 6, which will enforce strict water use restrictions for at least 30 days as officials continue to work on long-term solutions to the village’s water supply crisis.

The order comes after years of water shortages and emergency restrictions. According to the village, the existing water system is insufficient to meet community needs, forcing officials to purchase as many as 20 truckloads of water per day at significant expense.

The Orange County Department of Health has cited the village multiple times for water supply issues, and the system remains under a consent order to develop permanent improvements, officials said.

Since 2020, village officials have been working with state and county agencies to locate new water sources and secure funding for infrastructure upgrades. A new potential supply, Capital No. 7 Well, has been identified and leased, with state and county assistance requested to bring it online.

Under the emergency order, Stage II water conservation measures remain in effect, including bans on watering lawns, gardens, trees, or shrubs with sprinklers or irrigation systems; washing outdoor surfaces like sidewalks and driveways; filling swimming pools, wading pools, or hot tubs; or washing vehicles or watercraft.

Additionally, there will be a ban on operating ornamental fountains or decorative water features, except to sustain aquatic life.

Residents are encouraged to use rain barrels and other conservation methods for limited watering needs. Violators found operating sprinklers or irrigation systems may be cited, officials said.

The emergency declaration will remain in effect until rescinded or modified under New York Executive Law Section 24.

