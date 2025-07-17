'One Awkward Board Meeting:' Tech CEO, HR Head's Alleged Affair Caught On Coldplay Kiss Cam

During the band’s performance, frontman Chris Martin called out the crowd’s energy and directed attention to the big screen kiss cam, a lighthearted tradition at large arena shows.

But when the camera zoomed in on Andy Byron — the married CEO of software firm Astronomer — and his Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, things took an awkward turn.

The pair appeared extremely cozy at first, with Byron’s arms wrapped around Cabot and her leaning in close. But when they noticed themselves on camera, their demeanor changed instantly.

Cabot quickly buried her face in her hands before turning away, while Byron ducked behind a seat divider. Then Martin delivered the dagger: “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” he quipped.

The footage quickly made its way to social media. On TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), the clip has exploded, with millions of views and endless speculation.

“Oh, that’s gonna be one awkward board meeting, if not a couple divorces, too,” one commenter wrote.

“The tea at work is going to be so good,” said another.

Screenshots circulating online show that Byron’s wife Megan Kerrigan — with whom he shares two children — appears to have dropped his last name from her Facebook page before deleting the account entirely.

Neither Byron nor Cabot has issued a public statement, but their silence hasn’t slowed the wildfire of online reactions.

Byron has been CEO of Astronomer since July 2023, according to his now-deleted LinkedIn page. The company, which helps clients manage data infrastructure, has earned a sterling reputation in the enterprise tech space, with clients including banks and media firms.

Cabot joined nine months ago as the company’s head of human resources. One line from her LinkedIn profile is now drawing particular attention — and raised eyebrows: “I lead by example and win trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants,” it says.

Daily Voice has reached out to Astronomer for comment.

Watch video of the awkward moment below:

